Events Resources Contact Global | English

The Marine industry in 2030: Sustainable shipping

Search Toggle Navigation

The Marine industry in 2030: Sustainable shipping

Analyst Report

The marine industry in 2030:
Meet today’s challenges

Sustainable shipping is a major priority in marine today. The IMO has set ambitious emission targets for 2030 and 2050. Meeting them requires that vessel performance be optimized from design to operations.

Learn how digitalization can help you increase ship efficiency today and get ready for 2030!

About the “marine industry in 2030” thought-leadership series

What will the marine industry look like in 2030? We asked Monica Schnitger, naval architect and principal analyst at Schnitger Corporation, to answer this question for us. The result is a set of six briefs, each covering a different angle of the future of shipping. This brief focuses on one of the top challenges the marine industry is facing today: sustainable shipping.

More in the series

Fill out the form to get access

We're Sorry!

There was an error with the page submission. Please try again.

Thank you!

Download analyst report

This resource is now available.

Related resources:

Field is required A valid email address is required
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Please add a valid phone number
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long

Field is required
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long
Field is required Invalid value or too long

* Required Field

Sustainable shipping is a major priority in marine today. The IMO has set ambitious emission targets for 2030 and 2050. Meeting them requires that vessel performance be optimized from design to operations.

Learn how digitalization can help you increase ship efficiency today and get ready for 2030!

About the “marine industry in 2030” thought-leadership series

What will the marine industry look like in 2030? We asked Monica Schnitger, naval architect and principal analyst at Schnitger Corporation, to answer this question for us. The result is a set of six briefs, each covering a different angle of the future of shipping. This brief focuses on one of the top challenges the marine industry is facing today: sustainable shipping.

More in the series

Software Solutions

Your Success

Our Story

Contacts

Contact Us

Product Technical Support

Communication Preferences



Follow Us

© Siemens 2021 Corporate Information Cookie Notice Privacy Notice Terms of Use Digital ID Report Piracy DMCA
© Siemens 2021 Corporate Information Cookie Notice Privacy Notice Terms of Use Digital ID Report Piracy DMCA
Close Video