The Marine industry in 2030: Sustainable shipping
The Marine industry in 2030: Sustainable shipping
Sustainable shipping is a major priority in marine today. The IMO has set ambitious emission targets for 2030 and 2050. Meeting them requires that vessel performance be optimized from design to operations.
Learn how digitalization can help you increase ship efficiency today and get ready for 2030!
What will the marine industry look like in 2030? We asked Monica Schnitger, naval architect and principal analyst at Schnitger Corporation, to answer this question for us. The result is a set of six briefs, each covering a different angle of the future of shipping. This brief focuses on one of the top challenges the marine industry is facing today: sustainable shipping.
